Ukrainian political scientist Bortnik admitted the loss of Kharkov in 2024

Director of the Ukrainian Institute of Policy Analysis and Management Ruslan Bortnik in an interview with journalist Natalya Vlasova admitted the loss of Kharkov in 2024 due to the gradual retreat of the Ukrainian Armed Forces due to a lack of ammunition and the superiority of Russian troops.

According to the political scientist, there is no significant threat to the city in the coming months, but it may appear in the future.

“If we do not receive Western military assistance, primarily American, then our armed forces will be forced to retreat throughout this year,” Bortnik emphasized.

He added that Russian troops are many times larger than the Armed Forces of Ukraine in terms of personnel and weapons, and it is difficult to defend against them.

Earlier, the adviser to the head of the Pentagon, retired US Armed Forces Colonel Douglas McGregor, said that Ukraine would lose Odessa and Kharkov, since Russia had already planned an attack on these cities.