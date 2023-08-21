Ukraine allocates $547 million for ship insurance in the Black Sea

The Ukrainian government has allocated 20 billion hryvnias (nearly $547 million) to insure ships that will navigate temporary corridors in the Black Sea. This was announced by a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Agrarian and Land Policy Serhiy Labazyuk, reports Telegramchannel of the Rada TV channel.

“The government made a decision and created an insurance fund [объемом] 20 billion hryvnia,” Labazyuk said.

According to him, this will make it possible to convince foreign ship owners to send their ships to Ukrainian ports.

Earlier, the Financial Times newspaper reported that Ukraine is finishing developing agreements with global companies for the insurance of grain carriers. All possible risks are planned to be shared between insurers and the local state bank.