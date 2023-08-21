Home page politics

The Ukrainians report a strike against Russia’s Black Sea Fleet. Allegedly civilian cargo ships get through the blocked waters.

Sevastopol – While Ukraine will soon be getting F-16 fighter jets and a political partner of Moscow ruler Vladimir Putin fears for his power in the Balkans, Russia is apparently also having to accept sensitive losses in the Black Sea.

Ukraine War: Heavy Blow Against Russian Black Sea Fleet?

“Three other boats were destroyed last day,” spokeswoman for the Ukrainian armed forces in the south Nataliya Humenyuk told the news channel on Sunday (20 August). channel 24. The information cannot be verified independently, like so much information about the Ukraine war.

According to the American news portal Newsweek There are indications that more and more cargo ships are getting back through the Black Sea at the same time, after the Kremlin, at Putin’s behest, announced in mid-July an alleged blockade of the huge body of water between Ukraine, Romania, Bulgaria, Turkey, Georgia and the Russian Federation.

Humenyuk did not mention which Russian ships were said to have been involved. Likewise, where the respective attacks are said to have occurred and what was used after the Ukrainians had covered Crimea, which was occupied by Russia, with a veritable wave of drones a week earlier.

Black Sea: Ukrainians attack Russians with ‘Sea Baby’ water drone

Loud Ukrainska Pravda For example, on August 13, the Russian Black Sea Fleet was attacked in the open sea by at least one Ukrainian water drone. The same Ukrainian news portal published a drone video of the attack, which it said came from Ukrainian security circles. Among other things, an alleged explosion on a warship can be seen, which cannot be independently verified.

There are indications that this case may also have involved the newly developed “Sea Baby” water drone, the existence of which was recently confirmed by the Ukrainian secret service SBU. A single drone, which according to photos and videos of the Ukrainians resembles a jet ski, is said to be able to carry up to 850 kilograms of explosives.

“With these drones, we recently conducted a successful attack on the Crimean bridge, the large attack ship Olenegorski Gornjak and the SIG tanker,” the American news channel quoted as saying CNN on his website the head of the Ukrainian secret service SBU, Vasyl Maljuk.

Ukraine War: Russian naval vessels attacked with water drones

Recently, the “Olenegorski Gornjak” (in German: Olenegorsker Bergmann), a 112.5-meter-long Russian Project 775-class landing ship, was hit by a water drone off Russia’s Black Sea coast and, according to video footage, had to be towed to a port with severe damage.

The Kyiv Post At the time, an unnamed source from the ranks of the Ukrainian secret service SBU quoted: “The SBU carried out a special operation in the Novorossiysk Bay. The large amphibious assault ship ‘Olenegorsky Gornyak’ was damaged. As a result of the attack, the Olenegorski Gornjak suffered a serious hole and is currently unable to perform her combat duties. All Russian statements about a repelled attack are false.”

Black Sea: Russian blockade of Ukrainian ports probably reveals significant gaps

The Kremlin has not yet commented on the recent attacks. But how Newsweek reported, Russian military blogger Rybar wrote on Friday (18 August) that at the time at least six civilian cargo ships were en route through the Black Sea bound for the Mediterranean, suggesting the Russian Navy may not be able to to maintain the blockade of the body of water. (pm)