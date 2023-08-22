Home page politics

Christian Sturgeon

Apparently Ukraine was able to destroy a Tupolev Tu-22M3. (Archive image) © IMAGO/Daniele Faccioli

Russia often uses the Tupolev Tu-22M3 in the Ukraine war. For Ukraine, it is a legitimate target. Now there was a drone attack.

Solzy – Ukraine allegedly destroyed a Russian supersonic plane. This is reported by the Ukrainian media and the BBC. The reports are based on images published on social networks. They appear to show a Tupolev Tu-22M3 on fire at Solzy Air Base south of St. Petersburg.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Saturday (19 August) that a Ukrainian drone had attacked a military airfield in the Novgorod region of Russia. As a result of the “terrorist attack on the airfield”, a fire broke out, which was quickly extinguished by the fire brigade, the ministry said in a statement. One plane was damaged and there were no injuries. The Novgorod Region is northwest of Moscow, about 400 miles from Russia’s border with Ukraine. Ukraine has not yet commented on this.

Ukraine destroys Tu-22 supersonic bombers in Russia

Loud New Voice of Ukraine Ukrainian drones are said to have damaged a total of five Russian aircraft in the past few days. Citing Ukrainian intelligence agency GUR, it said the Tu-22 M3 was “destroyed” on August 19 and two other aircraft were damaged. Two days later, on August 21, two bomber planes were damaged in Kaluga “as a result of an attack by drones.”

Drone airstrikes deep inside Russia have increased significantly in recent months. The description of the drone by the Russian Ministry of Defense as a “helicopter-type drone” does not, according to the BBC conclude that the drone used was a cheap, commercially available device that is launched at short range.

Russia often uses Tu-22 supersonic bombers in attacks in the Ukraine war

Codenamed “Backfire” by NATO, the Tu-22 is a Cold War-era swept-wing supersonic bomber that was widely used in attacks on Ukrainian cities during the Ukraine War. The flagship of the Russian Air Force can reach speeds of around Mach 2, has an enormous range and can carry up to 24,000 kilograms of weapons. (cs)