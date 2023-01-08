Tajani: “Moscow does not open, dialogue with Paris on the shield”

“We are also discussing with the French to perfect the technical point of view of sending air defense systems based on joint technologies between Rome and Paris”: the Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, confirmed in an interview that work is underway on the supply of the Samp-T anti-missile shield to Kiev produced in a consortium between Italy and France, a surface-to-air missile system effective against drones, but assured that “the sixth defense package is still to be perfected” and “there will be no sending before information to Parliament”.

“The talks with Washington are constant and normal, we are an important interlocutor, but there was no talk of weapons”, underlined the head of the Farnesina, commenting on the alleged request for greater speed in the sending of military aid that would have come from Washington .

On the war front, Tajani spoke of signs that “do not allow us to be optimistic”. “There is no good news coming, even Putin’s truce was done for internal purposes and unilaterally”he observed, “there are some international players such as China, Turkey and the United States who could make a difference at a diplomatic level, but there are no real manifestations of openness from the Russian side at the moment”.

Italian soldiers in alarm: “Weapons in Kiev? We remain defenceless”

But in the meantime, some doubts are spreading among the Italian military about the possibility of sending the anti-missile shield to Kiev as requested by the US to the Meloni government, according to what Repubblica writes: “The number of hi-tech armaments is very limited and the times to replace those sent to Kiev are very long. While the new Cold War and the need to prepare for the specter of a total conflict obliges the commands to strengthen the arsenals”.

Repubblica takes up the case of Samp-T: “Italy has only five batteries, each capable of creating a screen over a metropolis against planes, drones and cruise ships. SThey are the only anti-aircraft to defend the entire Peninsula, because all the other guns and surface-to-air missiles ended up in retirement without being replaced: thirty years of global peace seemed to have made them uselessthe. In addition to the Samp-Ts, there were only 112 very short-range Stinger missiles left, but some were given to the Ukrainians last spring. After the Russian invasion, we ran for cover and last November 22nd the contract was signed to purchase new equipment, which however will enter service in years”.

Repubblica also reports the alarmed words of Leonardo Tricarico, former Chief of Staff of the Air Force and former military adviser to three premiers: “The alarm for this shortage in the anti-aircraft was also presented in parliament but it has always fallen on deaf ears”. Today, sending a Samp-T battery to Kiev would therefore mean giving up a fifth of our protections. And it cannot be restored before 2030, with a cost close to 700 million euros”.

