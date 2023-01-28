Moscow’s armed forces are preparing for a new wave of attacks on Ukraine before February 24, which is the first anniversary of the launch of the war. This was stated by Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, saying that Russia is likely “preparing for maximum activation” by the first anniversary of the invasion. Interviewed by Radio Svoboda, the Kiev official said that “they believe that by the anniversary they should have some results. It is no secret that they are preparing for a new wave by February 24”.

Meanwhile, at least three civilians were killed and two injured in a Russian missile attack on Kostiantynivka, an industrial city in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine. This was reported by the Ukrainian media, explaining that Russian missiles hit a multi-storey building.