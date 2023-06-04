On Twitter, Zelensky said that children killed during the war are “victims of missiles and hatred of the enemy”

Ukrainian authorities reported this Sunday (4.jun.2023) that an air strike in the residential neighborhood in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro left 22 injured and killed a 2-year-old child on Saturday night (3.jun).

According to the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Serhiy Lisak, 5 of the injured are children. On his Telegram channel, he stated that a missile destroyed 2 buildings, in addition to having damaged 10 houses, a car, a store and gas pipelines.

In your profile on twitterthe President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, claimed the children killed during the war are “victims of missiles and enemy hatred”.

“It is still impossible to establish the exact number of injured children due to active hostilities and the temporary occupation of part of Ukrainian territory. We must resist and win this war! All of Ukraine, all of our people, all of our children must be free from Russian terror!”, Zelensky said in the publication. According to the UN (United Nations), the conflict has already left 8,500 civilians dead. Of these, 501 would be children.

In an interview with the newspaper Wall Street Journal published on Saturday (June 3), Zelensky stated that his country is “ready” for a counteroffensive to take back Russian-occupied territory: “We firmly believe that we will succeed”.