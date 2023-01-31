“They didn’t want to give us heavy artillery and they gave it to us. They did not want to give us Himars and they gave them to us. They did not want to give us tanks and now they are giving them to us. Other than nuclear weapons, there is nothing we are not going to get.” The convinced sentence of the adviser to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Yuriy Sak, after confirming the receipt of carr

This content is exclusive for subscribers Already a subscriber? Log in