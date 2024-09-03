The new Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof went a long way on Monday. Not only because he met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the city of Zaporizhia, just twenty kilometers from the front. But also because he promised him extensive support there – even though this is precisely what is controversial in the four-party coalition that supports the government. Geert Wilders, the most important partner, made this clear that evening with an entry on Platform X. He asked Schoof: “The persistent corruption there was also discussed or was it just money?”