Saudi Arabia will provide Ukraine with $400 million in aid. This was announced by Andriy Yermak, head of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office, after the meeting in Kiev between the head of state and Saudi prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, the first representative of the kingdom to travel to Ukraine since the beginning of diplomatic relations between the two countries, which happened 30 years ago. Saudi Arabia has maintained a broadly neutral stance in the war between Ukraine and Russia, favoring a prisoner exchange last year. The aid includes humanitarian materials for 100 million dollars and petroleum products for 300 million.