From the very first hour of the Russian attack on Ukraine, the victim of the attack had the right to defend himself effectively against the aggressor. Anywhere, with all permitted means, against any military target. Otherwise, the “natural” right to self-defense (which of course does not justify excess) as defined by the UN Charter would be worthless. Self-imposed restrictions, previous agreements with Western partners not to use their weapons on Russian soil for the time being, do not change this. It is legitimate to attach conditions to aid, especially since each state has to make its own decision and even in a community of values ​​not all interests coincide.