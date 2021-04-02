In Ukraine, as of Friday morning, April 2, 19,893 new cases of coronavirus infection were recorded. It is reported by “Interfax-Ukraine”.

The previous record was set on March 26, when the number of infected per day increased by 18,132. Over the past day, the largest number of confirmed cases was registered in Lviv (1668), Odessa (1608) and Kharkiv (1494) regions.

Related materials

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine also announced a new record for deaths. During the day, 433 patients with coronavirus died in the country. On the eve, 421 deaths were recorded.

The number of people infected since the beginning of the pandemic in Ukraine is 1,711,630, 33,679 patients have died, 1,333,370 people have recovered.

On March 24, the Minister of Health of Ukraine Maxim Stepanov sounded the alarm in connection with the worsening situation with coronavirus in the country. He sees the reason in the spread of the British strain of COVID-19.

Against the background of a worsening situation with the spread of coronavirus in Ukraine, the government raised the issue of introducing a lockdown. The mayor of Kiev, Vitali Klitschko, was one of the first to transfer the million-plus city to strict quarantine.