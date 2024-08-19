President Vladimir Putin “was very clear”, for him “any dialogue” with Ukraine “is impossible after the incursion in the Kursk region”. This was assured by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, interviewed by Rossiya-1.

“The president said very clearly that after the attacks, or even the incursions in the Kursk region, any talks are impossible. The president also said one very important thing and that is that we will assess this situation later,” Lavrov said.

Objecting to the conference on Ukraine held in Switzerland, which “is unacceptable for Russia,” Lavrov explained that “the Burgenstock trial is also unacceptable for us as its sole purpose is to promote the ultimatum under the name of the ‘Zelensky formula’.”

Ukraine Strengthens in Kursk

Meanwhile, Ukrainian soldiers “continue the defensive operation in the designated areas of the Kursk region. As of today, our forces control more than 1,250 square kilometers and 92 settlements of enemy territory,” Volodymyr Zelensky announced, speaking to diplomats in Kiev and stressing that “we are strengthening our positions.”

The Ukrainian president reiterated that the aim of this operation is to create “a containment zone” and that the offensive on Russian territory represents “a major investment” in the release of Ukrainian prisoners held by the Russians.

Ukrainian forces destroyed the third and final bridge over the Seym River near the village of Karyzh in the Glushkovsky district yesterday. The news was confirmed by both Kiev and Moscow. This leaves no bridges that can be used to supply Russian forces deployed in the area. On August 16, Ukrainian troops destroyed a bridge near the village of Glushkovo and the next day in Zvannoye.

Russia advances in Donetsk

Russian forces have meanwhile captured the town of Zalisne (Artyomov in Russian) in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, the Defense Ministry in Moscow said. “Units of the Center Group of Russian Forces have liberated Artyomov, one of the main settlements in the Dzerzhinsk district of the Donetsk Republic,” the ministry wrote. The town is less than 70 kilometers from Pokrovsk, a strategic hub toward which the Russian forces’ offensive is directed. The fighting continues intensely.

One or two weeks at most to leave Pokrovsk These are the times indicated by Serhii Dobriak, head of the military administration of the city in statements to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty relaunched by Ukrinform while the offensive of the Russian forces is heading towards this area considered strategic. According to Dobriak, every day about 500-600 people leave the area.

Dobriak spoke of “4,788 children remaining in the community” and said he believed “this week we will see forced relocations of children.”