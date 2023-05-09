“We are shocked to learn of the death today of AFP video journalist Arman Soldin in eastern Ukraine. All our thoughts go out to his family and loved ones.” This was reported by the France Presse Twitter account.

According to the agency, the 32-year-old Bosnian reporter died in the Chasiv Yar area hit by rocket fire. Soldin, reports AFP, began his career at AFP in Rome before moving to London in 2015. In September last year he was appointed video coordinator for AFP in Ukraine.