Newsweek: APU may lose all Abrams and Leopard due to terrain

It is better for Ukraine not to use the received Western tanks Abrams and Leopard, about this says in the American magazine Newsweek.

The author pointed out that due to the geographical features of the area, Russian troops are able to easily detect these vehicles. According to the journalist, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) should use their old tank fleet. With it, Ukrainian troops will be able to break through the territory that Russia has carefully mined, he is sure.

Former special assistant to the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian troops Valery Zaluzhny, Dan Rice, in a commentary to the publication, clarified that Ukraine could lose its best tanks in Russian minefields.

“Older, less advanced tanks, such as the Soviet T-64, are more expendable, while Leopard and Abrams will be more effective in the event of a breakthrough,” he stressed and urged to take care of Western vehicles.

Earlier, an American military expert, a veteran of the US war in Iraq, Matthew Ho, spoke about the reluctance of the United States to supply Ukraine with the latest equipment. According to him, Washington is afraid that weapons will get not only to Russia, but also to China.