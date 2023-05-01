The Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights Dmitry Lubinets recommended that residents of the new territories of Russia obtain Russian passports. This was reported on April 30 by the UNIAN agency.

“I would advise you to take a Russian passport, but still decide for yourself to survive. This is the most important thing,” he said.

Meanwhile, according to the Ombudsman, Ukraine is preparing a law that will allow Ukrainians to refuse a Russian passport.

As Acting Governor of the Kherson region Vladimir Saldo said on March 27, more than 90,000 residents of the region have already received Russian passports, and applications continue to be submitted. He also said that in the Kherson region it is planned to issue 10,000 Russian passports by September 1st. However, he expressed confidence that the plan would be overfulfilled.

Earlier, on March 18, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law according to which citizens of the Russian Federation, who also have Ukrainian citizenship, can terminate the latter from the date of submission of the relevant application to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

At the end of January, it became known that more than 100,000 residents of the Zaporozhye region received Russian passports after simplifying the process of issuing documents.

Prior to that, in December, the Russian leader approved the procedure for applying for a Russian passport by residents of the new territories.

On September 30, 2022, the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics (LPR, DPR), Zaporozhye and Kherson regions officially became part of the Russian Federation.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the backdrop of the aggravated situation in the region due to increased shelling by Ukrainian troops.