Ukraine’s counteroffensive continues southward, in the crucial phase of the war, and Russia moves elite units to stem Kiev’s advance. Analysts, according to the latest news from today 17 September, are focusing on the Zaporizhzhia region, where the pressure from the Ukrainian armed forces has been constant for weeks and has caused the collapse, in several places, of the first line of defense. British intelligence highlights that Russia is strengthening the second line of defense around the city of Tokmak, a key logistical hub in the area.

In recent days, Moscow’s forces have intervened massively in areas 16 km from the front line. New trenches were dug and anti-tank obstacles placed in a new defensive network. The operations, according to the British Ministry of Defence, are a clear signal: Moscow evidently does not believe that the front line is destined to hold for much longer and is preparing to move the center of gravity of its units back.

Russia, according to analysts from the Institute for the Study of War, is moving elite units from the Bakhmut area, in eastern Ukraine, to the Zaporizhzhia region. The transfer concerned in particular the men of the 83rd assault brigade which was initially located in the Kleshchievka area. The decision would highlight Moscow’s priorities: to stem Kiev’s pressure in the south, at the cost of losing ground in the east. And indeed, news of further Ukrainian progress is arriving from the Eastern Front.

Kiev’s third brigade has taken possession of what remains of the village of Andriivka (Video), southwest of Bakhmut, the eastern city that for months – during the winter – was at the center of the conflict. “There is nothing left of the village. Maybe some basements. The civilians have been gone for over 6 months, they were evacuated when Wagner was advancing,” Oleksandr Borodin, spokesman for the Ukrainian armed forces, said on TV. Now, the counteroffensive is aiming at Bakhmut: “Everything is stabilizing, we are consolidating our position and we are preparing: there is a lot of work to do. Bakhmut’s right flank is very important. If that front were to fall, it would become impossible to maintain Bakhmut”, he says, referring to the most strategically important area and for this reason contested by the two armies.