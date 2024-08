Ukrainian tank on its way to the Russian border, August 18. | Photo: George Ivanchenko/EFE/EPA

Ukrainian troops advanced on Thursday (29) on the city of Lgov, in the Russian region of Kursk, with artillery fire, according to the local mayor, Alexei Klemeshov.

“The Armed Forces of Ukraine today shelled the city of Lgov with artillery. Four hits were recorded. As a result of the attack, two residential buildings and the railway tracks of the Lgov-Kiev station were damaged,” Klemeshov wrote in his Telegram channel.

The mayor added that the bombing, which left no casualties among the population, caused a fire in a warehouse in one of the city’s factories, which was put out by firefighters.

Lgov, with just over 20,000 inhabitants, is located about 50 kilometers from the sector of the border with Ukraine where on the 6th Ukrainian forces invaded the Kursk region, in the first land incursion into Russia since the Second World War.

“I recommend to all those who left the city not to return until the situation has definitively stabilized,” warned the mayor.

According to Kiev, its troops have taken control of about a hundred cities in the Kursk region.