Video released by Ukrainian forces shows Ukrainian soldiers fighting Russian troops in Kursk | Photo: Reproduction/EFE-FILE IMAGES

Russian air defenses have shot down four missiles and dozens of drones in the last 24 hours in regions bordering Ukraine, including Kursk, where the Ukrainian military operation continues.

“Two more Ukrainian missiles were shot down over the skies of Kursk,” the territory’s acting governor, Alexey Smirnov, wrote on his Telegram account.

Hours earlier, Smirnov had reported two other missiles and two drones neutralized in Kursk, the scene of a large-scale incursion by Ukrainian forces since August 6.

In turn, the governor of the Belgorod region, Viacheslav Gladkov, stated on his social networks that 40 drones attacked 11 municipalities in the last 24 hours.

Most of the unmanned devices were intercepted by Russian forces, Gladkov added.

Russian medical services say 31 civilians have been killed in the offensive launched by Ukraine on Kursk, which shares a 245-kilometer border with the neighboring country.

According to Kiev, in more than two weeks of fighting, its troops took control of almost 93 localities and more than 1,200 square kilometers of Russian territory, forcing the evacuation of more than 122,000 inhabitants of the area.