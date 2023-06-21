Home page politics

Stephen Krieger

While the fighting continues, especially in the south and east of the country, Kiev is reporting successes at the front. The news ticker on the Ukraine war.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy : Ukrainian army active in the south and east

: Ukrainian army active in the south and east heaviness losses for Russia : Kyiv announces figures

This News ticker on the situation in the Ukraine war is continuously updated. The information comes partly from the warring parties in Ukraine and Russia. They don't always let themselves be independent test.

Update from June 21, 5:45 a.m.: Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Maliar said on Tuesday (June 20) that Ukrainian forces “are advancing meter by meter” – that the main strike of the counter-offensive “is yet to come”.

“There are some directions where we are advancing and the enemy is on the defensive, but also on some axes the enemy is trying to be offensive while we are on the defensive. We’re making progress step by step. So you can say that we are working our way forward meter by meter,” she said in an interview with Ukrainian media. “The tasks assigned to the military are being carried out. However, the main attack is yet to come.”

Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Maliar. © IMAGO/Attila Husejnow

Maliar further said that the Ukrainian offensive is continuing in several directions in the south and indicated that the main Russian offensive is in the east.

Baerbock and Schulze at the reconstruction conference for Ukraine in London

Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) is expected to attend the two-day Ukraine Recovery Conference. The focus is on how private companies can be encouraged to invest in the country. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Development Minister Svenja Schulze (SPD) are also taking part. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is also expected.

As the British government announced, hundreds of international companies have already signaled that they want to participate in the reconstruction of Ukraine. In order to offer companies more security, the framework for war risk insurance, which is covered by the G7 countries, will be created. On the agenda, for example, is the issue of investment guarantees, with which the risk for companies can be reduced by the state. However, Kiev should also be obliged to implement reforms, for example to get a grip on corruption in the country.

Ukraine War: Ukrainian army active against enemy in south and east

In his video message on Tuesday evening, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again said that Ukrainian fighters were actively taking action against the Russian occupiers. “Now our fighters are very actively destroying the enemy in the south and east and physically cleaning up Ukraine,” said Zelenskyy. “This will continue in the future.”

Ukraine War: Heavy casualties for Russia

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, around 221,460 Russian soldiers were killed or disabled from February 24, 2022 to June 20, 2023, including around 1,000 on June 19 alone. The General Staff’s information comes from a Facebook entry and cannot be independently verified.

The statement also states that the Ukrainian defense has so far destroyed almost 4,000 tanks and around 3,900 artillery systems. (With agency material)