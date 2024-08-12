“Russia must be forced to make peace.” This is what he said as Ukraine advances into the Kursk region on Russian soil. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “Russia has brought war to others, now it is coming to its home – he insisted in statements relaunched by the presidency of Kiev -. Ukraine has always wanted only peace and we will certainly guarantee it”.

Ukraine yesterday claimed control of about 1,000 square kilometers in the Kursk region. “We continue our offensive in the territory of the Kursk region,” the head of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrsky, said, according to Interfax Ukraine. “At the moment, about 1,000 square kilometers of Russian territory are under our control.”

Meanwhile, yesterday, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with American Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal. “Happy to welcome Senators and friends Graham and Blumenthal to Kiev,” Shmyhal wrote on X. “Continued bipartisan support is important to us. I told them about our needs for strengthening the air defense system and priorities in implementing reforms. We also talked about frozen Russian assets.”

Shmyhal added that he thanked the senators for “voting on important initiatives on Ukraine and for US support in restoring Ukraine’s energy sector.” “We appreciate,” he concluded, “the unprecedented support of the American government and people in the fight for Ukraine’s freedom and independence.”

Kiev attacks Russian territories, Putin’s anger

Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin’s anger over Ukraine’s incursion into Russia is growing. “The enemy will receive a worthy response and there is no doubt that we will achieve all our goals,” said the president, who called a meeting in the Kremlin to discuss what is happening on the border, a week after the incursion of Ukrainian forces.

Putin stressed that “the losses of the Ukrainian military have increased dramatically, especially the most capable units that the enemy sends to our border.” The main task of the Defense Ministry is to “push the enemy out of our territory,” he added in statements broadcast on Russian television.

Through its actions in the Kursk region, the President explained, Ukraine is trying to improve its negotiating position in the future, but “there is no question” of negotiations.

The Kursk incursion “shows why the Kiev regime rejected peace offers from Moscow and the mediators,” Putin said at the meeting, RIA Novosti reports.

“Apparently, the enemy is trying to improve its negotiating positions in the future, but what kind of negotiations can we talk about with people who indiscriminately target civilians, civilian infrastructure, or try to create a threat to nuclear power plants? Is it possible to talk to them?”

Moscow’s forces, the Russian President then claimed, are advancing along the entire line of contact, despite the incursion of Ukrainian soldiers across the border. “The pace of offensive operations by the Russian armed forces, volunteers and veterans has not only not decreased, but, on the contrary, has increased by one and a half times. Our armed forces – stressed Putin who in the next few hours will meet with the Security Council to discuss the fighting in Russia – are advancing along the entire line of combat”.

“The enemy will continue to try to destabilize the situation in the border area in order to shake up the internal political situation in our country,” Putin said. “Russian troops are advancing along the entire line of contact.”

Moscow accuses Kiev: “Chemical weapons used”

The acting governor of the Russian region of Kursk, Aleksei Smirnov, has meanwhile denounced in a meeting with Putin the use of chemical weapons by Ukrainian forces in the incursion into the territory. The attack took place in the Belovsky district and dates back to Saturday, he explained, according to Ria Novosti.

About 120,000 people have been relocated so far because of the attack on the Kursk region, the governor said. Another 60,000 still need to be relocated to remove them from the area, he added after Kursk residents complained in recent days about the poorly organized evacuation from the area.