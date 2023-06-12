Ukraine advances in Donetsk, where it has reconquered three villages. The Kiev army confirmed in particular the liberation of Blahodatne, explaining that the Ukrainians took the enemies by surprise entering through a breach in the wall of a recreation center. Six Russian soldiers were captured, said Valerii Shershen, spokesman for the Ukrainian army on the Tavriia front.

The liberated village is located on the border of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, near Velyka Novosilka. The Ukrainian soldiers, the spokesman explained, created a breach in the wall of a recreation centre. They thus entered the building, while the school was also being vacated, and surrounded the occupants. The soldiers inside the building initially refused to surrender but were later captured. These are two soldiers from the Russian army and four from the militia of the self-proclaimed Donetsk republic.

The Ukrainian flag was hoisted over the village, Shershen said, saying the local population embraced the soldiers in a moment “full of emotion”. A video released by the Kiev military shows soldiers hoisting the flag.

A battalion of Ukrainian forces announced on Facebook that they had liberated the village of Neskuchne in Volnovakha District of Donetsk Oblast. Ukrinform reports it. Earlier today the army announced the liberation of the village of Blahodatne, in the same oblast.

The village of Makarivka was also liberated from the Ukrainian defense forces, said Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar. “The settlements of Blahodatne and Makarivka have been de-occupied,” she said in a Telegram post, as reported by Ukrinform. In the Bakhmut area, Ukrainian troops are continuing to conduct assault actions, Maliar said. “In the direction of Bakhmut, our troops continue their assault operations. There are successes in the Berkhovsky reservoir area. We have advanced 250 meters,” Malyar said again.

Russia blows up a dam in Donetsk

Russian troops have blown up a dam in the Donetsk region. This was stated by the spokesman of the Tavria Region Defense Forces Valery Shershen in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda. “On the Mokri Yala River, the occupiers blew a dam, which led to floods on both sides of the river. However, this does not affect the offensive operations of the Defense Forces of the Tavria Directorate,” he said. The spokesman noted that the invaders are trying to slow down the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces by blowing up the hydraulic structures.

Kiev: “Moscow troops fire on flooded boats”

Russian forces fired on a boat of civilians being evacuated from the left bank of the Dnipro River, killing three people and wounding ten, including two law enforcement officers. The head of the Ukrainian administration of Kherson, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported it on Telegram, quoted by Ukrinform. One of those killed is a 74-year-old man, shot in the back while shielding a woman with his body, added Prokudin.

The Ukrainian authorities are also trying to evacuate civilians from the left bank under Russian occupation, in the area flooded after the collapse of the Kakhovka dam.

Kiev partisans blow up a railway bridge near Melitopol

Ukrainian partisans blew up a railway bridge in Yakymivka, near Melitopol, in a Russian-occupied area in Zaporizhzhia oblast. An officer of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Anatoliy Shtefan, made this known on Telegram, reports Ukrinform. The railway bridge was used by the Russian occupiers to bring weapons from the Crimea.