Last week, Ukraine carried out one of its most important attacks since the start of the war against Russia, which began on February 24, 2022.

On August 30, explosive drones hit six Russian cities more than 600 kilometers from Kiev: Kaluga, Ryazan, Bryansk, Orlov, Moscow and Pskov, where at least two rare Soviet-model IL-76 cargo planes and other smaller aircraft , used for military transport, were destroyed.

In addition to planes, a fuel depot and an electronic equipment factory also suffered losses in the region near Moscow.

Ukraine’s military intelligence, headed by Kyrylo Budanov, took responsibility for the attack on the Pskov military airfield, but said that the drones used in the attack came from within Russian territory, information that has not yet been commented on by the Ministry of Defense. from Russia.

Whether or not the origin of the launch of the military equipment is confirmed, the attack shows an advance in the counter-offensive by Volodymyr Zelensky’s government against Vladimir Putin, one year and six months after the start of the conflict in Eastern Europe.

Unlike the Ukrainian population, which since the first few months has closely followed the destructive capacity of the neighboring country, this is the first time that Russians have clearly seen the war approaching their homes.

Advancement in the defense line

Although the advance is still small compared to the destruction caused by Russia, Kiev generals told the BBC that they believe in an acceleration in the pace of the counteroffensive in the coming months.

One of the proofs of this is that the Ukrainian defense began a movement to retake the territories annexed by Putin’s Army in June this year, starting with southern regions such as Rivnopil and Urojaine, cities considered already lost by Moscow.

In late July, the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that they liberated the settlement of Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region, located on the eastern Ukrainian border. Kiev managed to reach the “Dragon’s Teeth”, as the region where Russia created barriers around the occupied areas is called.

Despite progress, Ukraine’s most significant success has recently come in the south of the country, where the army said it has retaken the village of Robotynena in Zaporizhzhia, which Russia has devoted many resources to controlling.

According to information obtained by CNN, Ukraine is now seeking to advance to the Sea of ​​Azov, an important target for Kiev due to Russia’s construction of a bridge connecting Crimea (territory seized in 2014 by Putin) and Donetsk.

Zelensky’s government has focused its campaign mainly on the eastern and southern territories of the country, however, even with small advances, Russia has not made the road easier and continues to bomb the region, which had to be evacuated.

Last Wednesday (6), the Russian offensive also reached the Kostiantynivka region, where at least 17 civilians were killed. “This Russian evil needs to be defeated as quickly as possible,” said Zelensky in a speech at the time.

The weapons that help Ukraine

Ukraine uses different types of equipment to attack Russia and protect itself from attacks that reach its territory, including aircraft, drones, tanks and weapons financed by the West, represented mainly by the United States and the European Union.

What has attracted attention in the last few months of the conflict are drones, the most important of which is the Bayraktar TB2, produced in Turkey.

It is a small, cheap, medium-altitude weapon that has caused enormous damage, including to Russian tanks, since the beginning of the war.

In addition to air attacks, Ukraine also began investing in maritime attacks, mainly in the Black Sea, where targets were hit in a dozen military actions, including naval bases and the Crimean bridge, taken in 2014 by the enemy nation.

The largest attack by sea took place on August 25, when at least 40 kamikaze drones hit a Russian military base in the region. Despite signs of authorship, the Ukrainian government did not take responsibility for the events.

According to a BBC report, the naval drones used by Ukraine are small unmanned vessels that can be operated from the surface or immersed in water.

Recently, the Ukrainian government announced a prototype of an underwater drone called the TLK-150. The equipment has an explosive and a camera to guide the “pilot” who carries out military maneuvers.

Ukraine’s military industry has also produced very modern equipment, such as the R18, a drone that, according to estimates by the company Aerorozvidka, has already caused a loss of approximately R$600,000 to Russia and can “fly from Kiev to Moscow”, cities with more than 800 kilometers away.

A survey by the American broadcaster CNN shows that, to date, around 11 maritime attacks have been carried out by the Ukrainian side against the Russian military base in Sevastopol and the port of Novorossiysk.

The West has been Ukraine’s main sponsor in the conflict, providing weapons, ammunition, money and protective equipment.

However, the partnership could be shaken the moment Kiev begins to attack Russia, as the concessions of the countries belonging to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) are to combat Russian entry and not to attack the enemy within. its territory.

Another issue that puts support at risk are the recent cases of corruption in Zelensky’s government, which has been pressured to change ministry leadership.

The most recent case was the dismissal of Defense Minister, Oleksyi Reznikov, last Monday (4). He had headed the department for more than 550 days, before the war even started.

The president appointed former deputy Rustem Umerov to lead the department and asked for support from Parliament, which approved the decision this Wednesday (6).

Weakening on the Russian side

As Ukraine gains ground in the war, Russia has shown weakness despite continued airstrikes, the most recent on Ukrainian port facilities on the Danube River.

There were unsuccessful attempts by the Russian Army to recover the eastern region of Donetsk, said Kiev Defense, which declared “significant success” in reconquering the territory.

According to CNN, Russia also attempted a new offensive near Kupiansk, a city that had been taken by the Russians and recovered last fall by Kiev, but did not achieve victory.

In addition to the external losses from the conflict and the attacks that reached Russian territory, the Kremlin must face a new headache: the collapse of the economy.

The ruble, the country’s official currency, was worth US$0.009 last month, its biggest devaluation in recent times. Associated with this, there was an increase in interest rates (currently 12% per year) and a drop in the price of oil produced by the country and exports in general.

Reuters had access to government statistics, which showed spending of 9.7 trillion rubles ($101 billion) this year on the war. Compared to 2021, which preceded the conflict, military expenses were almost three times higher in 2023.

Since the beginning of the conflict, Putin’s government has stimulated patriotic events across the country, increasing war propaganda in the streets and on state television, where it shows “strength and success” in military attacks, however the reality is very different from this.