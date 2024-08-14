The governor of the Russian region of Belgorod, Viacheslav Gladkov, declared a state of emergency on Wednesday (14) throughout his territory, which borders the Kursk region, where Ukrainian troops have been carrying out an offensive since the 6th.

“The situation in the Belgorod region remains extremely difficult and tense. Daily shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, destroyed houses, injured and dead civilians,” Gladkov said in a video posted on his Telegram channel.

“To further protect the population and provide additional support to victims, we have decided to declare a regional state of emergency in Belgorod starting today,” he added.

The governor also said he will ask the Russian government to declare the region a state of emergency at the federal level.

In the Belgorod region, as in the neighboring regions of Kursk and Bryansk, all of which border Ukraine, the “regime of anti-terrorist operations” implemented by the federal authorities has been in force since Friday (9).

The Russian military command announced the sending of reinforcements to the Kursk region to face the Ukrainian offensive, which is the first attack by ground forces on Russian territory in almost two and a half years of war.

According to Kiev, in just eight days Ukrainian troops took control of more than 1,000 square kilometers of territory in the Kursk region.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgy Tiji said on Tuesday that “unlike Russia, Ukraine does not need foreign territories.”

“Ukraine is not interested in seizing the territory of the Kursk region,” he stressed, stressing that the aim of the ongoing operation is to protect the Ukrainian population from attacks coming from the Russian border regions.