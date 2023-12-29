Speaker Ignat said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the SVO were unable to shoot down a single X-22 missile

Speaker of the Ukrainian Air Force Yuriy Ignat admitted the powerlessness of Ukrainian air defense systems against the Russian X-22 missile. He confirmed that since the beginning of the special military operation (SVO), the Armed Forces of the Republic (AFU) have not been able to shoot down a single one of them.

Ignat pointed out that the supersonic long-range air-launched anti-ship cruise missile Kh-22 “flies at a speed of 4 thousand kilometers per hour, it approaches the target most often along a ballistic trajectory, so special means are needed to intercept it.”

The enemy used more than 300 of these missiles [с начала СВО]. In addition to the X-22, they also have a modernized version of this missile – the X-32 Yuri IgnatSpeaker of the Armed Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Previously, the Armed Forces of Ukraine already recognized the impossibility of resisting Russian Kh-22 missiles

In August, Ignat stated that Ukrainian air defense systems are not capable of resisting Kh-22 missiles. “None [российской] The X-22 cruise missile was not destroyed by the air defense of Ukraine (…) during the entire period of hostilities,” he said.

According to the speaker of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, these ammunition can be shot down by the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system (SAM). In addition, Ignat believes that this air defense system is supposedly capable of coping with Russian Kinzhal hypersonic missiles.

In the summer of 2023, Ignat also spoke about the difficulties in defeating Russian missiles that are capable of maneuvering in flight. “It even turns 180 degrees in order to complicate the work of air defense by abruptly changing routes,” he explained. The military man also noted that Ukrainian air defense and attack drones circling in the sky are confusing the Ukrainian air defense.

Photo: Press service of the Russian Ministry of Defense / RIA Novosti

According to Military Watch Magazine, Ukrainian officials have complained that the Kh-22 missiles, designed to evade the layered air defense system surrounding US carrier battle groups, cannot be intercepted.

The publication says that shells of this type play a key role in hitting strategic targets in Ukraine, and “their large 950-kilogram warheads cause enormous damage.”

The main problem of the Ukrainian air defense system has been named

Retired colonel and military expert Anatoly Matviychuk said that the main problem of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ air defense lies in its unsystematic nature and the low level of protection of the Western systems supplied to Kyiv.

There is no single system in Ukraine like we have. There is more of a “hodgepodge” there, which piecemeal consists of everything that different countries gave them. The system is not closed loop and it does not provide cover in case of our air attack Anatoly Matviychukmilitary expert

According to Matviychuk, the air defense systems that the West is sending to Ukraine “have shown their complete inability to withstand our air components.” “IRIS-T from Germany, Patriot from the USA were delivered there – they all showed that they are capable of performing tasks in the near zone, but they cannot cope with massive targets, for example a swarm of drones, when we overload the enemy,” he noted .

In turn, military observer Anton Lavrov considered that the main problem of the Ukrainian air defense system is its dependence on Soviet-made ammunition reserves.

He noted that these reserves are large, but not infinite. Large cities and key facilities in Ukraine are covered by outdated modifications of the S-300 and Buk anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM). According to him, air defense missiles are more expensive than the kamikaze drones used by Russia. Lavrov stressed that Kyiv has nowhere to get additional missiles.

“Therefore, heavy Ukrainian air defense systems were protected and were not always used even to cover troops. They acted from ambushes, turning on occasionally and briefly, changing positions. With the beginning of massive attacks on infrastructure, the Ukrainian command was forced to use them in full, and as a result, the location of many anti-aircraft systems was detected and hit. Such attacks further thinned out the Ukrainian air defense,” the specialist noted.