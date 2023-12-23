Political scientist Bortnik: Ukraine lost the information war

Ukraine lost the information war, which already has a negative impact on the country’s army and Western aid. About the consequences of defeat told Kiev political scientist Ruslan Bortnik in an interview with the YouTube channel “Yes, that’s true.”

So, according to him, a loss will result in a shortage of volunteers in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and a reduction in assistance from Western allies. In addition, he added, the Ukrainian military will also strive to “jump from the army” in any way.

In the current situation, both the government of the country, which does not have sufficient experience in public administration, and the people who elected it are to blame, Bortnik believes. “We [украинцы] They themselves created this narrative trap that they fell into,” he said.

Earlier, the chairman of the council of the “Other Ukraine” movement, Viktor Medvedchuk, said that the country’s President Vladimir Zelensky was losing on all fronts, including information. In his opinion, the head of state does not understand anything about military affairs, which is why a conflict with the army is inevitable.