Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky admitted that Russia, with its air superiority, is holding back Kiev’s counteroffensive and criticized the slowdown in the delivery of military aid from Western countries and sanctions against Moscow.

“If we are not in heaven and Russia is, they stop us from heaven. They are stopping our counteroffensive,” said the Ukrainian president at a conference in Kiev in which he criticized that there are “processes that are increasingly complicated and slow “for the imposition of sanctions or for the delivery of weapons from the West.

Ukraine regularly complains about the slow pace of retaliation measures that are supposed to hold back the Russian war effort.

Zelensky stressed once again that if the Westerners delivered more quickly long-range munitions – which allow bombing of Russian defenses, rear and logistics – the Ukrainian army would advance more quickly. “A specific weapon has a specific impact. The more powerful and long-range it is, the faster the counteroffensive will go,” he said.

Westerners handed out such munitions in drops fearing that kyiv, despite its promises, would use it to bomb Russian territory, which could lead to an escalation of the war.

Ukraine has also complained for months about the slowness of the negotiations on the delivery of F-16 fighters, when the country only has a small and aging fleet of planes made in Soviet times.

After months of hesitation, several dozen of these American planes will be delivered by European countries, but their arrival on the battlefield will take months, taking into account the training deadlines for the crews.

AFP