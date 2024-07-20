Klimenko: Ukrainian investigators admit “Russian trace” in Farion’s murder

Investigators admit a “Russian trace” in the murder of former Verkhovna Rada deputy Iryna Farion. This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Igor Klimenko, his words are quoted by the publication “Obshchestvennoye” in its Telegram-channel.

“Law enforcement officers are considering several motives for the murder, in particular, social/political activity and personal hostility. Investigators are also not ruling out a “Russian trace” in the murder,” Klimenko said.

He added that a number of examinations have been ordered in the case, including a ballistic one.

The former member of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine died in a hospital in Lviv after an assassination attempt on her on Friday, July 19.

As local journalist Marta Oliyarnik reported, the ex-parliamentarian was shot in the temple. The shooter was wearing gloves and the weapon did not have a silencer.

The head of the anesthesiology service of the First Medical Association of Lviv, Natalia Matolinets, said that Farion underwent primary surgical treatment of the head.