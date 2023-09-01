A satellite image shows the Pskov airbase, after what kyiv confirmed to be a Ukrainian drone strike, in Russia, August 31, 2023. PLANET LABS PBC (via REUTERS)

The Ukrainian military authorities have begun to admit in recent weeks what was obvious: the attacks on Russian territory and on the Crimean peninsula, illegally annexed by the Kremlin in 2014, bear their signature. First was the recognition by the intelligence services of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense that the two sabotages (in October 2022 and July 2023) against the Kerch bridge, in Crimea, were their work. The Ukrainian Security Services (SSU) reported that on the night of August 26-27, they attacked the Kursk airbase in Russia with drones, together with a Russian paramilitary group opposed to President Vladimir Putin. The head of the intelligence services of the Ukrainian army, Kirilo Budanov, has gone further this Friday by assuring that the drone attack against the Pskov airbase at dawn on Wednesday was carried out from Russian territory.

The head of the Ukrainian military intelligence services has not specified the location from which they were fired, but has confirmed that the Ukrainian forces “act from the territory of Russia.”

Ukrainian attacks against military targets and against Moscow with drone bombs are taking place practically every day. Russian anti-aircraft defenses are failing to stop the growing number of drone units threatening their territory. As reported The Economist, up to 40% of these drones hit the target.

One of the boldest blows occurred in the early hours of last Wednesday, when Ukrainian drones hit the Pskov airbase, 700 kilometers from the Ukrainian border and very close to the Baltic countries Estonia and Latvia. Moscow is located 450 kilometers from the limits of the invaded country. The attack on the Pskov airfield destroyed between two and four Russian military transport planes. Russian authorities said they would investigate whether the drones took off from Latvia, a country close to Pskov. Budanov has explained in the middle war zone that the devices were fired from Russia itself.

Ukraine counts in the war on the support of small armed groups opposed to the Putin regime. In May, two of these Russian paramilitary battalions, of far-right origin, led the occupation of a small part of the Russian province of Belgorod, which borders Ukraine. These groups, with the support of special Ukrainian units and mercenaries from other countries, infiltrated Russian territory to occupy towns in Belgorod and thus force the Kremlin to allocate part of its military forces to the region.

For Ukraine, it is strategic to attack the air bases on Russian soil, as high-ranking army officials have reiterated to this newspaper in recent months. The argument is that the bombers that fire on Ukrainian cities leave from Russian airfields, far from the range of kyiv’s anti-aircraft defenses. Ukraine’s international allies have always been reluctant to attack on Russian soil. But over time they have made it clear that the only red line is not to use weapons provided by NATO against Russian territory.

Ukraine has been developing new self-produced drone models in recent months, one of them made of cardboard to avoid being detected by enemy radars. These cardboard devices were used for the shelling of the Kursk base, according to the SSU. But the new weapon Ukraine is most confident in is the country’s first domestically designed medium-long-range missile, capable of traveling 700 kilometers. The rocket, in a test period, will be used shortly against the invader, according to the confidence of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The Kremlin, meanwhile, has evaded answering whether these attacks have been carried out from its own territory. “This is a prerogative of our military, so I recommend you contact them,” Putin’s spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, responded when asked by Russian journalists on Thursday. The Ministry of Defense has not commented.

Moscow and its propaganda channels had insinuated in recent days that the drones may have been launched from the Baltics, which would amount to direct aggression by a NATO member. However, this accusation has disappeared from the debate over the days. “The routes (of the drones) are being clarified, and what measures to take to prevent similar situations in the future are being analyzed,” Peskov said on August 30.

On the other hand, the mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, acknowledged this Friday that the capital is shielding itself from frequent air raids. “In recent weeks, we have erected new air defense facilities in just one day at the request of the Ministry of Defense. Sometimes the asphalt has not hardened and the missiles that shoot down the drones have already been launched”, the councilor asserted. The City Council of the capital, so as not to frighten the residents, has not sounded any anti-aircraft alarm so far.

However, according to a source from the security services of the newspaper The Moscow Times, The authorities have ordered not to shoot at the drones, but to disable them using electronic warfare systems to avoid causing panic if the debris falls out of control and causes damage and casualties.

Putin will meet Erdogan on Monday and Xi “soon” Russian President Vladimir Putin signs autographs for schoolchildren at an event in Solnechnogorsk, Moscow, Russia, this Friday. Mikhail Klimentyev (Reuters) Agencies Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet in the Russian resort of Sochi on Monday to discuss the war in Ukraine and the resumption of Black Sea grain deals. “The negotiations will indeed take place on Monday, in Sochi,” confirmed the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, at a press conference. In addition, Putin announced that he will meet “soon” with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The appointment, according to the Kremlin, may be in October. See also 11 workers were killed in an armed attack in northwest Pakistan The one between Putin and Erdogan will be the first meeting of the two leaders after the departure from Moscow, in July, of the pact for the export of grain through the Black Sea. The previous meeting between the Russian and Turkish presidents was held on October 13 last year in Astana. The announcement of the summit in Sochi comes days after the Russian-Turkish negotiations at the level of foreign ministers that Moscow hosted this week. Turkey considers that there is no alternative to the Black Sea initiative, which operated for a year. Meanwhile, Russia wants to propose to Turkey the supply of one million tons of Russian grain at a reduced price so that the grain can be processed in Turkish companies and then sent to the countries most in need. This Russian proposal, which would have the financial support of Qatar, is a Putin proposal and Moscow considers it “an optimal alternative to the Black Sea agreement.” Regarding the appointment with the Chinese president, which Putin announced in an act with schoolchildren on the occasion of the start of the new academic year, it had already been brought forward on July 25 that it was scheduled for October. It was done by his adviser for International Affairs, Yuri Ushakov, who asserted: “It is known that we have received an invitation, and we plan to travel to China in October.” Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov, in turn, said that the agenda for Putin’s visit to the Asian neighbor includes discussion of issues that are already clear and “are quite voluminous”, such as bilateral trade, economic cooperation and the global and regional situation. In February 2022, shortly before the start of the Russian military intervention in Ukraine, Putin and Xi proclaimed “unlimited friendship” between their nations in Beijing. In March this year, during Xi’s visit to Russia, the Chinese leader tried to convince Putin of his 12-point peace initiative and, according to the Financial Times, warned his Russian counterpart against using nuclear weapons.

