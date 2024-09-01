Kyiv (Agencies)

Ukrainian army commander Oleksandr Syrskyi said yesterday that the situation in the face of the main Russian offensive concentrated in eastern Ukraine is “difficult”, but all necessary decisions are being taken.

Syrsky did not specifically mention the location of the main Russian offensive, but he and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky have previously said that Russian forces were targeting the strategically important city of Pokrovsk. “The situation is difficult in the face of the main offensive of Russian forces, but all necessary decisions are being taken at all levels without delay,” Syrsky said on Telegram. Syrsky said last week that he had spent several days on the eastern front near Pokrovsk, describing the fighting there as “very difficult.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defense in Moscow announced yesterday that Russian forces are continuing their advance in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, and also announced the capture of the village of Vymka near the city of Sivursk, which is under Ukrainian control, which contradicts statements issued by Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian General Staff reported nine Russian attacks on this sector of the front since the day before yesterday, including Fimka, and reports indicated that these attacks had been repelled.

The Russian military also announced territorial gains as it advanced toward the Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk, a current major target for Russian forces, and announced the thwarting of a large-scale attack launched by Kyiv using more than 100 drones targeting 14 regions and the capital, Moscow, days after Russian missile and drone strikes targeted Ukraine.

In the same context, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said yesterday in Moscow that Russia does not expect a quick success in mediating a settlement to the conflict in Ukraine if Donald Trump is re-elected as US president.

“I don’t think there is a magic wand, and it can’t be done in one day,” Peskov said. Peskov was commenting on previous statements by former US President and current Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump that he could end the crisis between Russia and Ukraine in one day. Peskov stressed that Russia does not favor anyone in the election campaign between Trump and Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris.