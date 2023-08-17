NAPC of Ukraine called the company that owns AliExpress “the international sponsor of the war”

The Ukrainian National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) has included a group of Chinese companies Alibaba Group Holding Limited, which owns the e-commerce platform AliExpress, into the list of “international sponsors of the war”. This is reported TASS.

The reason for inclusion in the list was the continued work of AliExpress in Russia, as well as the placement on the site of the goods of the Debaltsevo Metallurgical Engineering Plant, located in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

Earlier, NAPC listed the British manufacturer of food and household chemicals Unilever. It is noted that the manufacturer of Ax, Domestos, Dove, Lipton, “Gold Standard”, “Magnat” and many other well-known brands were included in the corresponding list due to the company’s refusal to leave the Russian market.