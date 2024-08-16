Deep State: Russian Armed Forces Advance Towards Oskol River Near Kupyansk

The Russian Armed Forces have made significant advances in the direction of the Oskol River near Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region. This reports Ukrainian analytical project Deep State.

As can be seen on the map, the advance of Russian troops has become noticeable in the area of ​​the village of Peschanoye. From there to the Oskol River there are only about seven kilometers, the project acknowledged.

Earlier, the head of the Russian military civil administration of the Kharkiv region, Vitaly Ganchev, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not have the strength to recapture the villages in the Kharkiv region occupied by Russian troops. According to him, the situation in the Kupyansk direction has not changed and all the villages that previously came under Russian control are now being held.

After this, Ganchev also reported that the Ukrainian elite battalion of attack drones “Ptahi Madyara” had arrived near Kupyansk. In June, it was reported that the Russian military had killed drone operators from this unit.