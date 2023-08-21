The Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zelenski, landed this Sunday by surprise in the Netherlands to take what he called “the most important agreement” during the Russian war: the supply of F-16 fighters to prepare Ukraine for “winter” and for the counteroffensive because, he warned, kyiv “is not going to give up.”

Zelenski arrived this Sunday morning at the air base in the city of Eindhoven, where he was received by a delegation from the interim Government of the Netherlands, led by the liberal Mark Rutte, who accompanied him on a tour of the military base and showed him several F-16 planes like the ones he promised to deliver “as soon as possible.”

“In May, the Netherlands announced that it would train Ukrainian military personnel for the deployment of F-16 aircraft. Today we can announce that the Netherlands and Denmark commit to transfer those F-16s to Ukraine as soon as the necessary conditions are met, ”Rutte announced this Sunday at a press conference after his meeting with Zelensky.

Rutte, who estimated that the Netherlands currently has 42 F-16 fighters, considered that “this is the next step” in Dutch support for Ukraine, “a long-term step that sends a clear signal: we will continue to support Ukraine, with whatever it takes and for as long as it takes, in military, humanitarian and reconstruction efforts”said.

Zelenski had already made it clear upon landing in the Netherlands that “among the key issues” that he would discuss with the Dutch would be the delivery of F-16s. “It was the first time I heard about the most important agreement and that is that, apart from the United States, the Netherlands is the first country that agreed to deliver F-16s to Ukraine after training,” he added.

The Ukrainian leader spoke of “a new step to strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses” and thanked the Netherlands for the “historic” support because “these fighter planes will be deployed to keep Russian terrorists away from the cities and towns of Ukraine ”.

Nevertheless, Rutte admitted that these planes “will not immediately help with the (war) efforts, but are part of the long-term commitment” of the Netherlands to kyiv..

And it is that, despite having achieved the commitment that he came looking for in the Netherlands, it will take a while before the fighters are ready for use in Ukraine: the pilots will first have to go through extensive training, followed by military training in Denmark, and in parallel, Ukraine will have to establish the necessary infrastructure for the “landing and takeoff of these planes safely because they are very sensitive.”

There is no exact date, “they will not be delivered next month, that is impossible, but soon after”calculated Rutte, who is still not sure how many fighters the Netherlands will be able to do without, because they will need some for training in Denmark and others for Romania, nor does he know how much work and time it will take to get them ready for use.

Hours later, the Ukrainian president landed in Denmark, where the country’s prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, reported at a press conference that her country will deliver 19 F-16 fighters to Ukraine, six of them by the end of this year.

It is estimated that Denmark has 44 of these devices.

The first six fighters will be delivered to kyiv this 2023, while another eight units will be delivered next year and five more the following year, according to the statement issued by the Foreign Ministry.

Denmark thus becomes the first country that has specified its supplies, in addition to inviting other partners to join a “coalition” of the F-16s.

These Zelensky trips had not been previously announced, but they have led to a European tour by the Ukrainian leader seeking to reinforce military aid to his country.

“The F-16s will give new motivation and energy to our soldiers and civilians,” said Zelenski, who had been pressing NATO countries for months to supply him with these fighters.

Other European countries that have shown their willingness to send fighters to Ukraine, always with the condition that pilot training has been completed, are Belgium and Norway.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE