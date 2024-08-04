TCC in Ukraine accuses Russian special services of organizing residents’ protests

The Volyn TCC (territorial recruitment center, analogous to military registration and enlistment offices in Ukraine) accused Russian special services of organizing a protest by residents. This information was obtained by the publication “Strana”, reports RIA News.

Before that, a rally was held in the city of Kovel in western Ukraine demanding the release of citizens detained by military registration and enlistment office employees. According to videos circulated on social networks, several dozen people attended the event.

The Volyn TCC explained that after the detention of three men, a scuffle began between military registration and enlistment office employees and local residents, and Russian special services were suspected of organizing it.

Earlier, the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Economic Development, Dmytro Natalukha, said that in Ukraine, about 800 thousand men went into hiding to avoid mobilization.