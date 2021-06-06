The Russian special services could be involved in the incident with the emergency landing in Minsk of the Ryanair aircraft. This was stated by the head of the Kiev delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group on the settlement of the conflict in Donbass Leonid Kravchuk. His words lead RIA News…

He explained his accusations by the fact that the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has no influence on Greece, from where the plane took off. Therefore, according to Kravchuk, only Russian services could work there.

“When [задержанный в аэропорту Роман] Protasevich said that he was already being followed on the plane, and I immediately thought: there could be no Belarusian special services there. Only Russian special services could be there. Here, I think, the influence of Russia was “, – explained Kravchuk.

The representative of Ukraine also commented on Lukashenko’s proposal to invite investigators of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic to Minsk. He called it inadequate and noted that “there is no need to listen very seriously to Lukashenka now,” since he broke all relations with the West and he was left with only one Russia.

On May 23, in Minsk, a Ryanair plane en route from Athens to Vilnius was forced to land in Belarus due to dispatchers reporting an explosive device on board. Then the former editor-in-chief of the opposition Telegram channel NEXTA Roman Protasevich and his girlfriend, Russian woman Sofia Sapega, were detained. In Belarus, the ex-chief editor of NEXTA is accused of creating an extremist group and calling for riots after the presidential elections in August 2020.