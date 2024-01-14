Home page politics

From: Franziska Schwarz

Press Split

Since the beginning of the year, Russia has been increasing its use of chemical weapons on the battlefield. The news ticker about the Ukraine war.

Kiev – Ukrainian peace plans begin in Davos today. Meanwhile, new Russian attacks are feared in Ukraine itself. Most recently, the Russian army repeatedly fired on Ukraine with dozens of rockets, cruise missiles and drones within just a few hours.

Meanwhile, it has become known that the US Department of Defense has apparently not adequately tracked arms deliveries to Ukraine in recent months: According to a report, the Pentagon is missing weapons worth 1.7 billion.

Chemical weapons in the Ukraine war? General Staff raises allegations against Russia

Ukraine is now accusing Russia of the frequent use of banned tear gas in the Ukraine war. The Ukrainian General Staff said 626 cases have been counted since the start of the war. In the first days of January 2024 there were 51 cases – with an increasing trend of up to ten attacks per day.

The use of tear gas in war is banned by the Chemical Weapons Convention, to which Russia is also a signatory. There was no independent confirmation of the Ukrainian information. The US Institute for War Studies (ISW) picked up the information in a report on Saturday evening, but did not name any additional sources.

Ukraine War: The Origins of the Conflict with Russia View photo series

Ukraine war: Conference in Davos begins – hail of rockets from Russia

The government of President Volodymyr Zelenskyj will discuss the future of Ukraine with government representatives from around 80 countries this Sunday (January 14) in the Swiss ski resort of Davos. The focus is on Zelensky's so-called peace formula for the war in Ukraine. The Ukrainian President received the new French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné in Kiev on Saturday. (with news agency material)