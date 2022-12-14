The Ukrainian authorities indicated this Wednesday, December 14, that Russian troops launched ramming drones in the center of kyiv, the capital, and on the outskirts of the city. The local Army said it shot down at least 13 drones and the United States is considering sending its advanced Patriot air defense system to the attacked country. In other news, kyiv and Moscow have announced a new prisoner swap.

The sound of strong explosions shook the center of the Ukrainian capital and other towns in the kyiv region of the same name on Wednesday.

The ramming took the inhabitants relatively by surprise while they slept. The explosions rocked the city’s central Shevchenkivskyi district, damaging at least five buildings, including two administrative buildings, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. However, local authorities do not report deaths or injuries.

The local Army indicated that it managed to shoot down 13 of the drones launched in what it described as “two waves” of attacks.

The invaded country’s Air Force spokesman, Yuriy Ihnat, said the assault was deliberately timed to take advantage of the low light in the early morning and make it more difficult for Ukrainian air defense systems to be effective.

⚡️ Drone attack on Kyiv: 5 buildings damaged, 13 drones downed. The attack happened shortly after 6 am on Dec. 14 and came in two waves. No casualties were reported. 📷 AFP via Getty Images. pic.twitter.com/uJ8ARbxtUO — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) December 14, 2022



Since last October, the Kremlin troops have concentrated most of their assaults on the crucial infrastructure to provide civilians with water, electricity and heating, in the midst of low temperatures, for which the West accuses Moscow of using winter as your new weapon of war.

“They want us to live with a blackout, so that we all suffer. But no one will suffer. The most important thing is that they (the Russians) are not here,” said Yaroslav Vynokurov, a resident of the city who was preparing to go to her job when she heard the explosions, which hit the windshield of her car.

Last Saturday, December 10, the United States government warned of an “unprecedented” and “large-scale” military partnership between Russia and Iran, for the exchange of weapons, including drones from Tehran that hit Ukrainian structures. The Islamic Republic denies the accusations based on information from intelligence agencies in Washington and the United Kingdom.

Russian attacks multiply; US promises to deliver Patriot missile systems to kyiv

The region where the country’s capital is located was not the only scenario in the last hours of Russian aggression. In Kherson, in the south of the country and recently liberated from Russian occupation, the inhabitants heard the firing of multiple Russian rocket launchers, whose targets included the regional Administration building.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential office, said two floors of the building were damaged, but no one was injured.

Russian missile hit the Kherson Regional Administration. This is the same building where a month ago Ukrainians so happily raised our flag. It has no military value. Pure act of terror and vengeance. Which only shows how weak Russia is. pic.twitter.com/4FFRhA3rQ2 — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) December 14, 2022



The United States was willing to increase its commitment to strengthen the Ukrainian defenses. Joe Biden government officials said their country is ready to approve sending a battery of Patriot surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine, the most advanced the West has supplied to Ukraine since Vladimir Putin ordered war against his neighbor almost ago. 10 months.

Last Monday, President Volodimir Zelensky pressured his Western allies to provide more advanced weapons that allow his Army to defend itself, so the White House would thus respond to kyiv’s urgent call to shoot down the missiles that Moscow fires in different directions.

Getting the Patriot air defense capability would be “very significant” for the kyiv government (…) They are going to be able to deal with many different challenges that the Ukrainians have, especially if the Russians bring in short-range ballistic missiles from Iran,” stressed Alexander Vindman, a retired lieutenant colonel in the Ukrainian Army.

Meanwhile, concern for the situation of civilians is growing as many of those who had left their nation decided to return amid the difficulties they encounter in exile. The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) indicated that more than 5 million people who were displaced inside or outside Ukraine since the Russian invasion began have returned home.

For its part, the International Organization for Migration noted that a telephone survey, conducted between November 25 and December 5, found that only 7% of Ukrainian residents consider leaving the places where they are currently.

New prisoner exchange between kyiv and Moscow

Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian president’s office, confirmed the release of dozens of detainees, as part of a prisoner exchange between his country and Russia.

The official detailed that 64 Ukrainian soldiers and the bodies of four fallen soldiers were handed over by Russia. However, he did not specify when the exchange took place or how many Russians were handed over.

Черговий обмін полоненими. Продовжуєmo повертати своїх. 64 воїни ЗСУ, як_ воювали на Донецькому та Луганському напрямку, їдуть додому. Вдалося також звільнити громадянина США, який допомагав нашим людям – Мурекез_ Суеді. Також повернули t_la 4 загиблих. pic.twitter.com/supie0fEJ0 —Andriy Yermak (@AndriyYermak) December 14, 2022



In addition, a US citizen, identified as Suedi Murekezi, who had been helping the Ukrainian side, was released, he said.

The Defense Ministry added that the Russian military captured him in Kherson last June and was later accused of participating in pro-Ukrainian protests.

With Reuters, AP, EFE and local media