The Azov battalion, which defends the Azovstal Metallurgical Complex where the last Ukrainian fighters are holed up in the southeastern city of Mariupol, on Friday accused Russian forces of targeting a vehicle that was participating in the evacuation of civilians, causing the death of a soldier.

The battalion said via the Telegram application, “During the ceasefire in the territory of the Azovstal factory, the Russians targeted a car with an anti-tank guided missile. This car was heading towards civilians to be evacuated from the factory.” “One fighter was killed and six others were wounded,” she added.