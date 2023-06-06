New problem in Ukraine. If a war weren’t enough, it now faces flooding caused by the destruction of a dam, the largest in the country, 60 kilometers from the city of Kherson. Specifically, it is about the infrastructure that is part of the Kajovka hydroelectric power station, on the Dnieper River. Kiev and Moscow blame each other for its collapse, while ten nearby towns are ordered to evacuate due to the risk of flooding that has already begun and could even reach the capital of the region.

The Southern Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has reported the destruction of the infrastructure by the Kremlin and has indicated that it is investigating the extent of the damage, as well as the speed and amount of water that would affect probable flood areas. Likewise, it is ensured that the collapse has been preceded by several explosions.

The head of the Ukrainian Presidency, Andrei Yermak, has stated that this “war crime of Russian terrorists” constitutes the crime of “ecocide”. “The Russians will be responsible for the possible deprivation of drinking water for people in the south of the Kherson region and Crimea, the possible destruction of some settlements and the biosphere,” he explained. Likewise, he has warned that this incident represents a threat to the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant. For this reason, he has remarked that today “the safety of people is a priority.”

In contrast, the mayor of New Kajovka, Vladimir Leontiev, has confirmed nightly attacks on the plant by Ukrainian troops, which would have destroyed the valves, so that “the water from the reservoir began to discharge uncontrollably downstream.” Minutes earlier, Moscow reported that the dam had collapsed “due to damage,” denying the attacks as the cause of the dam’s destruction, according to the Russian agency TASS.

Leontiev has declared that the local authorities are working for “the worst consequences”, although he has pointed out that the water level has risen but “so far, there is no need to evacuate civilians.” Likewise, he has denounced that this “is a very serious terrorist act”, for which reason “they will study the consequences”.

Russian terrorists. The destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam only confirms for the whole world that they must be expelled from every corner of Ukrainian land. Not a single meter should be left to them, because they use every meter for terror.

Zelensky convenes the National Security Council



Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky has called an emergency meeting of the National Security Council of Ukraine in connection with the dam explosion, Secretary of the Ukrainian Security Service Oleksiy Danilov has indicated.

Zelenskiy accused Russian forces – who have controlled the infrastructure since the beginning of the invasion – months ago of laying mines at the facilities with the intention of causing catastrophic flooding in nearby communities in order to slow the advance of Kiev forces. For its part, the Russian Emergency services have also denounced Ukrainian missile attacks against the dam, which, however, did not cause serious damage.