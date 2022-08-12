Five Russian missiles targeted the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhia on Friday evening, regional governor Oleksandr Staruch said.
And he indicated, on the social networking site “Telegram”, that a fire broke out and destroyed infrastructure buildings.
At least one woman was injured, and more information on casualties is expected.
Kyiv has retained control of Zaporizhia, Ukraine’s sixth largest city, and the capital of a region of the same name, since the current crisis. But Russian forces occupy the southern part of the region, including the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, which the Russians and Ukrainians accuse each other of being responsible for bombing.
The Ukrainian authorities said that the town of “Kramatorsk” in the Donbass was also bombed on Friday evening. At least two civilians were killed and 13 others wounded.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian air defenses intercepted a missile in Mykolaiv, according to reports.

