kyiv denounced that Moscow began to deliberately attack food storage and energy supply posts in different parts of the country. In addition, the head of Ukrainian intelligence pointed out that Russia’s plan would consist of dividing Ukraine in two, while the Luhansk referent reported that he sees a referendum to annex the region to Russia.

The Russian-Ukrainian conflict extends over time and escalates in tensions at a time when kyiv’s resistance exceeded Moscow’s measurements and the conquest of key cities is, for now, far from being achieved.

In this context, Ukraine accused Russia of initiating attacks on food and fuel reserves with which civilians who have not yet left the country or are trapped in besieged cities are supplied.

These are the most important news of the war in Ukraine, this Sunday, March 27:

06:29 (BOG) Luhansk separatist leader sees Russia annexation referendum close

Leonid Paschenik, referent of the self-proclaimed separatist republic of Luhansk, affirmed that in “the near future” he sees the possibility of holding a consultation regarding the integration of the region with Russia.

According to the Russian government agency TASS, Paschenik said that “for some reason” he is sure “that this is exactly what will happen.” “People will exercise their absolute constitutional right and express their opinion on whether they want to join the Russian Federation,” he told reporters.

6:03 (BOG) The Russian plan for Ukraine would involve dividing it into two

This Sunday, the head of Ukrainian military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov announced in a statement that Russia intends to create a division in Ukraine to create a region controlled by Moscow, after efforts to control the entire country are not being effective.

“In fact, it is an attempt to create in Ukraine a situation like North Korea and South Korea,” he revealed. He also added that kyiv will launch a guerrilla war on the terrain occupied by Russia.

05:40 (BOG) kyiv blames Moscow for the destruction of food and fuel depots

Vadym Denysenko, advisor to the Ukrainian Ministry of the Interior, denounced that Moscow began to direct its attacks against storage points, something that would force the Ukrainian authorities to disperse to avoid shortages.

In dialogue with the local media, Denysenko commented that Russia is mobilizing forces on a rotating basis towards the shared border, something that generates speculation about new military incursions.

