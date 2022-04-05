The Ukrainian embassy in Cairo said on its Facebook page: “Russia is blocking the movement of a ship loaded with Ukrainian wheat after it was bought by the Arab Republic of Egypt.”

And the Ukrainian embassy added in its blog: “For those who wish to track the location of the ship EMMAKRIS III At the moment, they can do so via the marinetraffic to monitor maritime traffic.

The “Sky News Arabia” website tracked the ship’s location via the aforementioned website, and it was found that it is currently docked in the Chernomorsk commercial port in the Black Sea.

The US embassy in Cairo republished the tweet of the Ukrainian embassy regarding the wheat ship bound for Egypt.

Russian exile

On the other hand, the Russian Embassy in Cairo denied Ukraine’s announcement that the Ukrainian ship had been banned.

The Russian embassy in Cairo said in a statement that the Russian announcement in this regard is incorrect.

She noted that the Ukrainian military departments are responsible for the movement of ships in the Odessa and Chernomorsk regions.

The statement stressed that the Russian naval fleet guarantees the freedom of movement of commercial ships, noting that the Ukrainian authorities are preventing these ships from leaving the port.

Sky News Arabia tried to obtain a comment from the Egyptian Minister of Supply, as well as from the head of the Supply Commodities Authority, which is specialized in contracting to import wheat, but they did not respond to the request for comment.

It should be noted that the Russian attack on Ukraine greatly affected Egypt’s import of wheat, to the extent that it canceled two tenders in February and March due to high prices.

The last tender was executed on February 26, when the Egyptian authorities announced that the Egyptian Wadi Al Arab ship had left Ukraine safely carrying 60,000 tons of wheat, which it had contracted for before the Russian attack on Ukraine.