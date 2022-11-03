Ukraine.- Energoatomthe Ukrainian state company that manages the nuclear power plants of the country, assured this Thursday that the Russian bombardments on the Zaporizhia plant are intended to reconnect the facility to the russian power grid.

the ukrainian centerthe largest in Europe and the third largest in the world, is currently controlled by Russiawhich has occupied the region of Zaporizhia and it has been annexed.

The plant has had to be disconnected from the ukrainian power grid on the morning of this Thursday, after being attacked by the Russians, as reported by kyiv.

“The enemy bombing and the damage caused to the last two high-voltage transmission lines that connect the power plant Zaporizhia nuclear power with the energy system Ukraine are another attempt by the Russian invaders to reconnect the plant to the energy system of RussiaEnrgoatom said on his Telegram channel.

According to Energoatom, in the near future, the Russians will try to repair and reconnect the power plant’s transmission lines to the Crimean peninsula, occupied by Russia since 2014.

the nuclear plant it was completely without power today after Russian bombardments on Wednesday damaged the only two high-voltage power lines connecting the plant to Ukraine’s power grid.

The situation at the nuclear power plant worries Ukraine and its allied countries, since it is located in a region that has been annexed Russia and in it hard combats are fought.

The plant’s facilities have suffered attacks since the beginning of the Russian invasion, on February 24, of which the Ukrainians and Russians accuse each other.