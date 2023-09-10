Home page politics

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in New Delhi. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

The G20 summit ends in the Indian capital. It’s mainly about economic issues. Ukraine is angry about the handling of Russia at the meeting.

New Delhi – Ukraine accused Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov of war propaganda at the G20 summit of leading and emerging economic powers. After Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin did not travel to the meeting in New Delhi, India, Lavrov was justifying and promoting the invasion there, complained Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser in the Ukrainian presidential office, on the Freedom TV channel.

“He is a promoter of the war in Ukraine,” said Podoljak. More international arrest warrants for war crimes such as those against Putin are needed in order to prevent such appearances by “subjects like Lavrov”.

Territorial integrity only mentioned in general terms

The Russian war of aggression is no longer explicitly condemned in the summit declaration – as it was last year. Instead, reference is only made to relevant United Nations resolutions – and generally to the territorial integrity of states, i.e. the inviolability of borders.

Diplomats viewed the compromise formulations as the lowest common denominator – but this prevented the summit from failing. Ukraine sharply criticized the final declaration. “The G20 has nothing to be proud of,” said Kiev Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko on the social network X (formerly Twitter) yesterday.

He published red-marked corrections in the document as they should look from Ukraine’s perspective. According to Nikolenko, we should not be talking about a “war in Ukraine”, but rather clearly about “Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine”. In addition, the G20 countries should have unanimously condemned the war and called on Moscow to end the invasion immediately.

Ukraine was not invited – Russian side satisfied

Ukraine was not invited by India. Last year, President Volodymyr Zelenskyj set the agenda on the holiday island via video from Kiev. In New Delhi, the Russian side expressed satisfaction with the summit’s declaration. Negotiator Svetlana Lukasch spoke of a “balanced” result.

The leading industrialized and emerging countries are continuing their discussions today. The heads of state and government first visited the memorial for the Indian freedom fighter Mahatma Gandhi. Finally, there will be the third working session, which has the motto “One Future”. This involves reforms of development banks and international financial organizations.

In all likelihood, there will no longer be any major joint decisions. The G20 round had already agreed on a final declaration yesterday.