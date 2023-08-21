Former adviser to Kuchma Soskin: Zelensky is unable to ensure the security of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is unable to ensure the country’s security, Oleg Soskin, former adviser to former Ukrainian leader Leonid Kuchma, said. He is such an opinion expressed on my YouTube blog.

In particular, the expert drew attention to the lack of success of the Ukrainian troops at the front. He also spoke about Kyiv’s counter-offensive, stressing that it “has been bogged down for a long time.” Soskin noted that the Ukrainian leadership is not coping with its duties. So, according to him, if chimpanzees were put in the Supreme Council of the country, they would better perform their tasks.

Earlier, Soskin called on the Ukrainian people to demand Zelensky’s resignation after the failure of the troops in the battles against the Armed Forces (AF) of Russia. According to the expert, the politician is dangerous.