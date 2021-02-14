Russia does not hide its desire to annex Donbass. This was stated by the head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), the first President of Ukraine Leonid Kravchuk in an interview with the Observer.

He accused Moscow of planning to create Russian national state formations in the region. Moreover, these formations will not be limited to the territories of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), and the parts of these regions controlled by Kiev will also be captured.

“Ukraine will never agree to such a policy and concept and is not going to surrender its national and state interests,” the politician said.

The fact that the DPR and LPR are supposedly going to turn into Russian quasi-state formations, Kravchuk has already stated in an interview with “Lente.ru”. This, he said, is evidenced by the ideological doctrine “Russian Donbass” recently adopted in the DPR. Kravchuk expressed doubt that they want peace in the region in Donbass and in Russia. “If this is so, then such a double play cannot lead to real steps towards peace,” he stressed.

Earlier, the head of the DPR Denis Pushilin responded to the words of Russian President Vladimir Putin that Moscow will never leave Donbass. He called Russia “Big Motherland”, stressed that the region considers itself historically a part of a neighboring state and hopes that someday it will become a part of it.

According to the official position of Kiev, enshrined in the “law on the reintegration of Donbass,” Russia is an aggressor country that has begun hostilities in southeastern Ukraine, and the authorities of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) are its puppet governments in the occupied territories. Moscow insists on its complete non-involvement in the conflict and considers it an internal affair of Ukraine.