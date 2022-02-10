The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry accused Russia of blocking the waters of the Black and Azov Seas during military exercises. Statement published on the website of the department.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expresses its strong protest in connection with the decision of the Russian Federation to block part of the waters of the Black and Azov Seas and the Kerch Strait under the pretext of conducting naval exercises. The unparalleled coverage of the maneuvering area practically makes navigation in both seas impossible,” the Foreign Ministry said.