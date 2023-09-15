RMF: Ukraine accused Poland of obstructing the transit of grain due to veterinary control

During a meeting of the Coordination Platform for Ukrainian Exports, Ukraine accused Poland of deliberately impeding the transit of grain, since Warsaw had established veterinary control. An EU diplomat spoke about this on a radio station RMF FM.

“A very tense situation has arisen due to the unusually emotional behavior of the Ukrainian side,” the diplomat said. He said that Kyiv believes that veterinary control is intended to slow down the passage of products at border crossings; the downtime is up to 12 days.

Until September 15, there was a ban on the import of grain and other agricultural products from Ukraine; most European countries voted to abolish these restrictions in the future. However, a number of countries, including Poland, proposed extending the embargo until at least the end of the year.

On September 12, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki issued an ultimatum to the European Commission regarding the extension of the ban on the import of Ukrainian grain. He explained this by caring about the well-being of local farmers, first of all, and only then about the interests of Ukraine.