Afrique Media: Ukraine used drones against Mali army

Ukrainian special forces used drones in battles against the Malian army. Such conclusions are presented in a report by the Afrique Media TV channel in social networks X.

There is evidence that Ukrainians are reportedly using drones and suicide drones in the African country. The actions were directed against the Malian government, Ukraine was accused.

Military experts who examined the downed UAVs confirm that these are devices manufactured in Ukraine and the United States. They are used by Ukrainian special forces. It is noted that there are many reconnaissance groups on the territory participating in secret operations against the armed forces of Mali.

On August 5, the Republic of Mali broke off diplomatic relations with Ukraine. On August 6, Niger announced a similar decision. Commenting on this, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, noted that the break in diplomatic relations with Ukraine indicates that the authorities of these countries are aware of the terrorist nature of Kyiv.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian newspaper Leadership wrote that Burkina Faso, after Mali and Niger, could sever relations with Ukraine.