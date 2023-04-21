Washington Post: Ukraine planned attacks on Russian military facilities in Syria

Ukraine was preparing attacks on Russian military facilities in Syria. Such accusations were made by the publication Washington Postreferring to the leaked secret data of the Pentagon.

As specified, the targets of the attacks were to be military facilities, the forces of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” and the oil infrastructure associated with Russia.

“The leaked document shows that Ukraine was planning attacks on Russian forces in Syria,” the journalists said.

The publication also claims that the military intelligence agency of Ukraine was engaged in planning covert attacks against Russia. It counted on help from the US-backed Kurdish formations of the Syrian Democratic Forces. At the same time, in December last year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ordered to suspend the planning of a military operation, the newspaper reports.

As the journalists specified, the Ukrainian fighters planned to strike at Russian targets using unmanned aerial vehicles. The article also states that Turkey knew about the preparation of attacks and state representatives wanted to avoid a possible retaliatory strike, offering Kyiv to conduct an operation from Kurdish territories.

For the first time, secret documents about the conflict in Ukraine were leaked from the Pentagon on April 7. The leaked files, dated early March, contain information about US and NATO plans to strengthen the Ukrainian army.

On April 9, a senior intelligence source said in an interview with The New York Times that the leak of data on the position of the Ukrainian Armed Forces threatens to harm US relations with allies in Europe. According to him, the release of information was painful, and this fact may limit the exchange of intelligence.